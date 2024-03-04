short sellers

Web3

Cheatsheet: Crypto short sellers losing $110K per minute

Bitcoin is whiskers away from an all-time high, setting crypto and its markets up for an exciting week ahead

by David Canellis /
Markets

Bitcoin volatility explodes, reflecting ‘short squeeze,’ bullish options bets

The bitcoin derivatives market is beginning to show heightened volatility and interest from participants seeking to take advantage of the week’s major price moves

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Hedge Funds Betting Against S&P 500: Good News for Bitcoin and Crypto?

As hedge funds’ short positions in S&P 500 futures reach 12-year highs, some experts believe a short squeeze could also play well for digital assets

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Silvergate Shorts On Track: Stock Tanks On Delayed SEC Filing

An overwhelming majority of the Silvergate float has been shorted, but a delayed SEC filing means a short squeeze is now further from reality

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Silvergate Short Squeeze Looks Inevitable — But How Likely Is It?

Silvergate short interest is astronomically high, opening real possibility for a squeeze on bearish traders

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
DeFiMarkets

Bancor Uses ‘Emergency Powers’ to Fight ‘Hostile Antagonist’

Blockworks Exclusive: A market meltdown, substantial short positions and BNT rewards being dumped brought Bancor to the brink of catastrophe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Short Sellers Are Betting Big Money on Cryptocurrency’s Demise

Collapsing cryptocurrency prices have sent short sellers on a frenzy, and they’re targeting some of digital assets’ biggest companies

by David Canellis /

