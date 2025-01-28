software bug
While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed
Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability
The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed
The halt was caused by the wrong version of a bug fix being included in an upgrade
Avalanche nodes recently began the Durango upgrade, which is scheduled to activate on its mainnet next month
Funds in crypto wallets made via Libbitcoin’s Bitcoin Explorer might be at risk or stolen
Fireblocks finds 16 affected wallet providers and open-source libraries but stops short of publicly naming the companies to provide time to implement a fix
Once the voluntary return period expired, the Curve team proposed a reward amounting to 10% of the remaining exploited funds
In Georgia, traders who profited from an hours-long price bug have found their bank accounts locked — and the exchange wants its money back