software bug

There are a total of 9 articles associated with software bug.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Succinct’s SP1 bug sparks transparency debate in ZK security

While the bug was patched before any funds were at risk, critics argue that more transparency is needed

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Patched IBC bug strikes Terra chain

Astroport dex suffers the brunt of the 4-month-old vulnerability

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

IBC had a close call with a critical vulnerability

The vulnerability enabled exploiters to replay a bug that would enable an infinite number of IBC tokens to be redeemed

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

dYdX Chain resumes block production after 9.5 hour halt

The halt was caused by the wrong version of a bug fix being included in an upgrade

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Avalanche operational again after 5 hour outage

Avalanche nodes recently began the Durango upgrade, which is scheduled to activate on its mainnet next month

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Researchers flag security concern for users of certain crypto wallets

Funds in crypto wallets made via Libbitcoin’s Bitcoin Explorer might be at risk or stolen

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiWeb3

Crypto wallets patch zero-day vulnerabilities to safeguard user funds

Fireblocks finds 16 affected wallet providers and open-source libraries but stops short of publicly naming the companies to provide time to implement a fix

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Curve Finance offers $1.85M reward to identify attacker

Once the voluntary return period expired, the Curve team proposed a reward amounting to 10% of the remaining exploited funds

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Users Across Georgia Milk Price Bug for 100x Profit

In Georgia, traders who profited from an hours-long price bug have found their bank accounts locked — and the exchange wants its money back

by Sebastian Sinclair /

