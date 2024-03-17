Starbucks

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Starbucks.
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Starbucks shutters its ‘Odyssey’ NFT program

Plus, memecoins are so back and NFT project Sappy Seals opens a playtest of its metaverse

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Reward consumer feedback with Web3 tech, Multicoin’s Vujicic says

“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Starbucks Airdropping More NFTs in June to Expand Web3 Rewards Program

Starbucks Odyssey is the company’s Web3 rewards beta program, which is currently only available to select individuals

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Education

Mastering NFTs: From Beeple to Starbucks to Digital Twin Cities

Brands are buying the dip in NFT sentiment — master the latest NFT types and use cases to learn why

by John Gilbert /
article-image

Web3

Starbucks Drops ‘First Store’ NFT Collection

The company’s premium NFT collection, Siren, dropped in March

by James Cirrone /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Collector Sentiment Inches Up in December

NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Web3

Are NFTs the New Loyalty Cards? Starbucks Thinks So

Through the Starbucks Odyssey program, users complete challenges to win NFTs and token-gated experiences

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Web3

Starbucks Wants to Make NFT Traders Out of Coffee Drinkers

Members of the Starbucks Odyssey program can earn and buy NFTs to access exclusive merch and events

by Ornella Hernandez /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.