Starbucks
There are a total of 8 articles associated with Starbucks.
Plus, memecoins are so back and NFT project Sappy Seals opens a playtest of its metaverse
by Jack Kubinec /
“We are doing labor all the time for our brands and then we are paying them for that privilege”
by Darren Kleine /
Starbucks Odyssey is the company’s Web3 rewards beta program, which is currently only available to select individuals
Brands are buying the dip in NFT sentiment — master the latest NFT types and use cases to learn why
by John Gilbert /
The company’s premium NFT collection, Siren, dropped in March
NFT activity slowed in 2022 but less so in the second half of the year
Through the Starbucks Odyssey program, users complete challenges to win NFTs and token-gated experiences
Members of the Starbucks Odyssey program can earn and buy NFTs to access exclusive merch and events