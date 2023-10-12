Stephen Ehrlich

There are a total of 5 articles associated with Stephen Ehrlich.
article-image

Business

CFTC and FTC sue former CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager

As part of an FTC motion for settlement, Voyager faces a penalty of $1.65 billion

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Voyager Digital Issues 3AC Notice of Default on Loan Around $665M

As of Monday, Voyager’s platform continues to operate and fulfill customer orders and withdrawals, and its liquidity levels remain healthy, the company said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Voyager Digital’s 60% Slide Leads the Sell-off for Crypto Equities

Market turmoil is not expected to let up until a shift in monetary policy occurs, analysts said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Updated Lawsuit Alleges Voyager Digital Sold Unregistered Crypto Securities

New complaint details crypto company’s alleged selling of unregistered securities through its interest-earning accounts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Voyager Expands AVAX, NFT, DeFi Offerings with Avalanche Integration

Partnership to offer users staking of AVAX and access to NFTs, DeFi apps.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.