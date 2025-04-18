Strike
The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers
by Pete Rizzo /
Strike just expanded to 65 countries, with an addressable market of 3 billion people
by Katherine Ross /
Strike launched a new feature for US users to send bitcoin to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya instantly and for minimal fees
The digital payments company is also working to make bitcoin transactions possible at in-store merchants around the world
by Michael Bodley /
El Salvador made history with its quick rollout of bitcoin as legal tender, but there is question over when, if ever, other countries may follow suit.