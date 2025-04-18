Strike

PeopleSupply Shock

The dropout who dared: How Strike is rewiring global money

The Lightning Network wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for people like Jack Mallers

by Pete Rizzo /
Finance

Digital Payments Provider Strike Integrates Tether 

Strike just expanded to 65 countries, with an addressable market of 3 billion people

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin’s Case for Payments Builds With New Strike Development

Strike launched a new feature for US users to send bitcoin to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya instantly and for minimal fees

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

Strike Rolls Out Shopify Partnership, Facilitates Online Bitcoin Transactions

The digital payments company is also working to make bitcoin transactions possible at in-store merchants around the world

by Michael Bodley /
Finance

El Salvador Went All-In on Bitcoin, Will Other Countries Follow?

El Salvador made history with its quick rollout of bitcoin as legal tender, but there is question over when, if ever, other countries may follow suit.

by Casey Wagner /

