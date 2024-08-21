Stronghold Digital Mining

Business

Bitfarms makes an acquisition after shaking off Riot’s takeover try

The Canadian company hopes to reach 950 megawatts of power capacity by the end of 2025 via its deal with New York-based Stronghold Digital Mining

by Ben Strack /
Business

The move for an ‘undervalued’ bitcoin miner? Perhaps selling the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining’s market value compared to its peers is “hard for us to understand,” CEO says

by Ben Strack /
BusinessWeb3

Stronghold Digital wants to burn tires for fuel, environmental groups strike back

Stronghold Digital Mining is a Pennsylvania-based miner that repurposes waste coal for bitcoin mining

by James Cirrone /
Business

Stronghold Digital class action to proceed following court approval

The miner is accused of misleading investors about its mining capacity and cost of operations, in direct violation with sections of the US Securities Act

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Cutting Costs and Joining Forces, Bitcoin Miners Hoping for Rebound

Miners need to survive until the 2024 bitcoin halving, which historically creates a positive imbalance between bitcoin’s supply and demand, CoinShares says

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Moves To Erase $18M in Debt as CEO’s Shares Plummet

The deal is structured to reduce the bitcoin miner’s debt load by about $18 million as Stronghold preps for what’s expected to be a prolonged crypto winter

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Mining Operators Jostling for Market Share in 2022

Miners Marathon and Stronghold have more upside than competitors, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Stronghold Digital Mining IPO Opens 55.8% Above Expected Stock Price

The bitcoin-friendly mining company’s stock price rose as much as 67.8% following its IPO launch at Nasdaq on Wednesday.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Bitcoin-based Stronghold Digital Mining Expects Valuation Around $1B Ahead of IPO

Stronghold plans to raise $100 million through offering 5,882,352 shares of its Class A common stock at a range between $16 and $18 price per share, the SEC filing showed.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Stronghold Digital Mining Raises $74M, Plans to Buy Second Power Plant

Pennsylvania-based company that reclaims coal waste as a way to power bitcoin mining sees bitcoin as the vehicle to do urgently needed environmental cleanup.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Bitcoin-Focused Stronghold Digital Mining Files For $100M IPO

While the company is focused on bitcoin, it may utilize its miners for other crypto assets depending on market conditions.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Stronghold Raises $105M to Power Bitcoin Mining with Coal Waste

Stronghold expects to have over 28,000 cryptocurrency miners by the end of the year and is currently in negotiations to acquire additional facilities with over 200 megawatts of power capacity, according to reports.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

