Taurus
Gracy Chen replaces Sandra Lou as Bitget’s chief executive after joining the company in 2022
The crypto infrastructure firm backed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank looks to push tokenization further after securing Swiss regulatory approval
The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says
“We expect to see more and more traditional assets and cash payments eventually come on-chain,” bank executive tells Blockworks
Taurus, a digital asset firm, landed the highest haul with $65 million
The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend
Taurus facilitates Swiss-regulated tokenized shares of travel and leisure company Alaia SA.