Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto exchange names new CEO; Tokenization-focused firm expands

Gracy Chen replaces Sandra Lou as Bitget’s chief executive after joining the company in 2022

by Ben Strack /
Business

Tokenization top of mind for Taurus in 2024 after FINMA approval

The crypto infrastructure firm backed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank looks to push tokenization further after securing Swiss regulatory approval

by Ben Strack /
Business

Taurus expands Europe footprint after Deutsche Bank link-up

The crypto infrastructure firm that partnered with Deutsche Bank last month is set to announce more large partnerships with banks soon, exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Financial giant Deutsche Bank eyes crypto custody, tokenization

“We expect to see more and more traditional assets and cash payments eventually come on-chain,” bank executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Business

Funding Roundup: Crypto Companies Landed $185M This Week

Taurus, a digital asset firm, landed the highest haul with $65 million

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

French Bank, Delubac & Cie, First to Offer Regulated Digital Asset Services

The bank inked a deal with Taurus Group for custody and blockchain connectivity, in what the CEO expects will become a trend

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Credit Suisse Integrates Security Tokens on Public Ethereum

Taurus facilitates Swiss-regulated tokenized shares of travel and leisure company Alaia SA.

by Macauley Peterson /

