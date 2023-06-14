The Graph

There are a total of 7 articles associated with The Graph.
DeFi

The Graph ditches Ethereum, migrates to Arbitrum in anticipated move

The move is the third and final phase of a planned move to the Arbitrum network to lower gas fees and speed up transactions

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

The Graph Co-founder Building Info-gathering App, Web3 Browser

Blockworks exclusive: 2023 could be a ‘breakaway year’ for Web3, Yaniv Tal says, as his new company Geo seeks to move segment forward

by Ben Strack /
Markets

The Graph Grants $12.5M in ‘First-Ever’ Effort To Drive Web3 Standards

Messari, which already has 20 subgraphs within the ecosystem to date, said it wants to add a further 200, focusing on Web3 protocols

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Capital and Funds Continue To Launch Into Crypto

A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Investors Bolster The Graph With $205M Ecosystem Fund

Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, gumi Cryptos Capital, NGC Ventures and HashKey provided the capital to accelerate growth on The Graph

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Tiger Global Leads $50M Round for Web3 Protocol

The capital will be used to onboard users, contributors and developers to focus on centralization, security and scalability challenges in Web3

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFi

Semiotic AI Receives $60M Grant to Develop The Graph’s Ecosystem

The network supports indexing data from 25 different networks, including Ethereum, NEAR, Arbitrium, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, Celo and Fantom

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

