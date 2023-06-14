The Graph
The move is the third and final phase of a planned move to the Arbitrum network to lower gas fees and speed up transactions
Blockworks exclusive: 2023 could be a ‘breakaway year’ for Web3, Yaniv Tal says, as his new company Geo seeks to move segment forward
Messari, which already has 20 subgraphs within the ecosystem to date, said it wants to add a further 200, focusing on Web3 protocols
A number of funding rounds this week focused on gaming and DeFi, hinting at continued growth and demand for the sectors in the months ahead
Digital Currency Group, Multicoin Capital, Reciprocal Ventures, gumi Cryptos Capital, NGC Ventures and HashKey provided the capital to accelerate growth on The Graph
The capital will be used to onboard users, contributors and developers to focus on centralization, security and scalability challenges in Web3
The network supports indexing data from 25 different networks, including Ethereum, NEAR, Arbitrium, Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, Celo and Fantom