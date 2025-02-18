TON

BusinessThe Drop

TON builders reveal there’s ‘zero relationship’ with Telegram

Telegram games on TON could become more sophisticated this year — or at least improve their tokenomics, says TON Society co-founder Jack Booth

by Kate Irwin /
DeFi

TON Governance Votes To Freeze 20% of TON Supply

1,726 voters using 1.7 million voted in favor of freezing inactive mining wallets

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Bucking Crypto Bear Trend, Telegram Progeny Promises a Ton

TON has delivered standout returns as other cryptocurrencies have struggled

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Telegram @Wallet Bot Now Lets Users Exchange Crypto With Each Other

Blockworks Exclusive: Sellers will pay a 0.9% commission on transactions, which the developers say are peer-to-peer

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Telegram Users Can Now Send, Receive Crypto Following 2-year Hiatus

Telegram users can now send and receive Toncoin, as well as make purchases in bitcoin, following the abandonment of the project in 2019

by Sebastian Sinclair /

