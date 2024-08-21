UNI

Policy

Prometheum to add ARB, UNI to custody platform launching next month

Prometheum representatives told Blockworks they have an approval process for tokens and comply with regulatory standards

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Uniswap token pumps following governance fee switch proposal

The price of the UNI token has jumped from $7.24 to $10.22 in less than an hour

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap DAO to weigh giving ‘underrepresented’ delegates more voting power

The proposal’s author called the voting power boost for active delegates an experiment in accountability for DAOs

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

All Eyes on US Regulation as Uniswap Eclipses $1.5T Trading Volume

Industry participants are eyeing the outlook for DEX products in Washington

by Michael Bodley /
DeFi

A16z Delegated to Group that Opposed Its Vote on Uniswap for BNB Chain

Leading Ethereum DEX, Uniswap, is planning to deploy its V3 exchange on BNB Chain — but a16z is attempting to block it

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitwise Releases DeFi Outlook: Markets Wrap

Bitwise predicts Amazon-like disruption from DeFi over the coming decade, Coinbase Cloud aims to be the AWS of digital asset infrastructure.

by Sam Martin /

