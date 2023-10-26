United Kingdom
The bill expands the power of law enforcement to both freeze and seize crypto connected to criminal conduct
Binance told Blockworks it shared its agreement with Rebuildingsociety.com with the FCA on Oct. 2
UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules
The decision contradicts the country’s policy goals and the broader company’s blockchain-related efforts, industry exec says
The FCA expressed concerned that ‘unregistered, overseas’ crypto firms with UK customers haven’t responded to the regulator
The bill will make it easier for law enforcement to seize crypto used in crimes
Alexander Neumüller, a researcher at Cambridge University’s digital assets program, explains that major advancements in bitcoin mining hardware drove the methodology change
The finance ministry’s approach builds on existing frameworks with a focus on backing reserves
Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products
Policymakers in the UK opted to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, while the ECB retains a relatively more accommodative stance
While the UK is home to a strong TradFi industry, and a number of key institutional crypto stakeholders, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did, and Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO of BCB Group, wonder if it can keep up with the US in crypto adoption.