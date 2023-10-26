United Kingdom



Policy

UK passes bill aimed to help law enforcement seize crypto

The bill expands the power of law enforcement to both freeze and seize crypto connected to criminal conduct

by Katherine Ross /


Policy

FCA restricts Binance partner from approving crypto ads

Binance told Blockworks it shared its agreement with Rebuildingsociety.com with the FCA on Oct. 2

by Katherine Ross /


Policy

FCA issues another warning to unregistered crypto firms as promotional rules take effect

UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules

by Katherine Ross /


Policy

‘Nonsensical’ but ‘not a big deal’: Execs weigh Chase UK’s anti-crypto move   

The decision contradicts the country’s policy goals and the broader company’s blockchain-related efforts, industry exec says

by Ben Strack /


Policy

FCA issues ‘final warning’ to crypto firms ahead of Oct. 3 marketing regulation rollout

The FCA expressed concerned that ‘unregistered, overseas’ crypto firms with UK customers haven’t responded to the regulator

by Katherine Ross /


Policy

UK bill focused on seizing illegal crypto moves to final stages

The bill will make it easier for law enforcement to seize crypto used in crimes

by Katherine Ross /


Web3

Why did Cambridge revise its bitcoin electricity consumption index?

Alexander Neumüller, a researcher at Cambridge University’s digital assets program, explains that major advancements in bitcoin mining hardware drove the methodology change

by James Cirrone /


Policy

UK Aims To Let Consumers ‘Use Stablecoin Services With Confidence’

The finance ministry’s approach builds on existing frameworks with a focus on backing reserves

by Casey Wagner /


Policy

UK Government Seeks to Boost Regulation of Crypto Ads

Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products

by Ben Strack /


Markets

The ECB and Bank of England Grapple With Inflation

Policymakers in the UK opted to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018, while the ECB retains a relatively more accommodative stance

by Macauley Peterson /


Markets

Is the UK Falling Behind in the Global Crypto Race?

While the UK is home to a strong TradFi industry, and a number of key institutional crypto stakeholders, Peter McCormack, host of What Bitcoin Did, and Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, CEO of BCB Group, wonder if it can keep up with the US in crypto adoption.

by Sam Reynolds /

