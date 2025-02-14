valuation

0xResearch NewsletterAnalysis

Crypto fundamentals are back

As speculative hype fades, investors are revisiting fundamentals, favoring price multiples and token buybacks

by Donovan Choy /
MarketsSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Crypto Valuations in 2022

Crypto valuation models require a high degree of understanding, because crypto assets exist along a spectrum of functionality

by Brian Nibley /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Crypto’s Next Chapter | Jeff Dorman

Jeff Dorman discusses valuation fundamentals, equity tokenization and the future of crypto.

by Garrett Harper /
Markets

Bill Miller is ‘Willing to Go Over the Waterfall’ with Bitcoin

Miller Value Partners founder says Coinbase could reach $1 trillion market capitalization as the crypto “default position” for growth investors

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Ethereum on Track to ‘Flippen’ JPMorgan Chase

Ethereum is now worth approximately 80% of the value of JPMorgan Chase.

by Sam Reynolds /

