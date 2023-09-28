VARA
The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.
The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform
The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval
In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021
The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region
Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit
MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse