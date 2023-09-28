VARA

Markets

UAE sees major institutional influx: Chainalysis

The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Komainu becomes latest crypto firm to gain full license in Dubai

The crypto custodian is set to offer institutional staking and collateral management in the region via its Komainu Connect platform

by Ben Strack /
Business

Binance one step away from full approval in Dubai with operational license

The MVP license allows Binance to cater authorized services to institutional and qualified investors, with potential expansion to include other retail investors after full approval

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Dubai Free Zone Now Home to More Than 500 Crypto Startups

In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Hex Trust Greenlit for Virtual Asset License in Dubai

The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinancePolicy

Crypto.com Secures Provisional Approval To Open Crypto Exchange in Dubai

Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit

by David Canellis /
PolicyWeb3

Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Buys Land in the Metaverse for Headquarters

MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse

by Casey Wagner /

