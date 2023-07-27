Volume
Average total transactions per second on layer-2 is now four times greater than that of Ethereum mainnet
June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows
Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap celebrated the trillion-dollar milestone with a tweet, three and a half years after its launch
BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government
Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up
BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined
BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain
Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant
Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price