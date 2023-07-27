Volume

DeFiMarkets

Airdrop farming propelling growth in Ethereum layer-2 activity

Average total transactions per second on layer-2 is now four times greater than that of Ethereum mainnet

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Cash caught Korean bid as USD trading volume slumps, says Kaiko

June’s final week of trading on Korean exchanges Upbit and Bithumb witnessed a daily peak of over $4 billion in volume, with $3.6 billion derived from altcoin activity, data shows

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Uniswap Hits $1T Trade Volume Milestone

Ethereum-based decentralized exchange Uniswap celebrated the trillion-dollar milestone with a tweet, three and a half years after its launch

by David Canellis /
Markets

BTC Slumps as Kazakhstan Miners Power Down: Markets Wrap

BTC trades sub $44,000 as miners in Kazakhstan power down due to a forced internet outage by the nation’s government

by Sam Martin /
Markets

ETH Looking Strong Against BTC: Markets Wrap

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin over the past 5 days as derivative activity picks up

by Sam Martin /
Markets

Bitcoin Slides Below $46,000 on Its 13th Birthday: Markets Wrap

BTC briefly trades below $46,000 on the 13th anniversary of the genesis block being mined

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Turbulence Continues Heading into 2022: Markets Wrap

BTC investment vehicles are absorbing demand that would otherwise take place on-chain

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BTC Retreats as Digital Assets Sell Off: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin breaks below $48,000 as daily exchange volumes and network activity remain stagnant

by Sam Martin /
Markets

BAYC Flips CryptoPunks as OpenSea Volume Recovers: Markets Wrap

Bored Ape Yacht Club becomes the most expensive NFT community to join after flipping CryptoPunks in floor price

by Sam Martin /

