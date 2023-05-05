white house

Policy

White House Tackles Digital Identity, Distributed Ledgers in New Tech Standards

Biotechnologies, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors also included in the emerging tech standards report

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Pentagon, Mine Bitcoin To Stay Superpower: Space Force Major

World superpowers should duke it out with hashrate over artillery in a digital Cold War for Bitcoin blocks, says one Space Force major

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

White House ‘Allergic to Promise’ Says Crypto Industry

The report’s attitude toward crypto is only going to push companies offshore, taking innovation away from the US and potentially opening up investors to exposure to risky business practices, advocates say

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Americans Understand Crypto Risks, but Not Regulations, Survey Finds

35% of respondents are unaware that bank laws don’t apply to the segment, according to Independent Community Bankers of America survey

by Ben Strack /
Policy

White House’s Latest Crypto Framework Lacks Clarity, Some Say

Reports gathered by President Biden recommend “aggressive” crackdown on digital assets-related crime by the SEC and CFTC

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Bitcoin Flat on Reports of White House Crypto Executive Order

Executive order from Biden White House would create a whole of government approach to studying crypto’s implications on everything from financial regulation to national security

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Biden’s Bank Regulator Pick is Critic of Big Banks and Crypto

Biden’s head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pick wants to “end banking as we know it,” but it may not be good news for the crypto industry.

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Biden Administration Pushing for Foreign Tax Reporting in Reconciliation Budget Bill

The Biden White House wants a crypto version of the G20’s ‘Common Reporting Standard’ in order to sniff out tax dodgers in the crypto world

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

White House Adviser Owns Between $1M and $5M in Bitcoin

Biden’s special assistance for tech and competition policy also holds at least $100,000 in crypto storage platform Filecoin.

by Ben Strack /

