Wirex

Finance

Non-custodial crypto cards proliferate as part of wider industry trend

Digital payments company Wirex is the latest to jump into the self-custody card arena, following moves earlier this year by Gnosis and Suberra

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Asia Pacific Now Has a New Crypto-enabled Debit Card

The crypto-enabled credit cards will not be the first time Wirex and Visa have teamed up

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

UK Denies Crypto Companies the US Lets Operate 

The vast majority – 85% – of crypto firms who attempt to register with a UK financial regulator are denied, the agency said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Neobank Wirex Expands Stablecoin Roster

The Singapore dollar-pegged XSGD from StraitsX joins euro and US dollar-backed stablecoin pairs

by Macauley Peterson /

