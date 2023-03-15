women

There are a total of 5 articles associated with women.
article-image

Web3

Crypto Knows It Has a Gender Gap Problem. But What’s the Fix?

More funding for female founders, improved hiring procedures…and time…could start to close gender gap, industry participants told Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Women-Led Web3 Startups Raise 4X Less Funding Than Those With Male Founders

Only 13% of Web3 founding teams include a woman, and only 3% have teams exclusively made up of women, a recent study found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Web3

Crypto Has a Gender Diversity Problem, Let’s Talk About It

Op-ed: Cryptoasset investors are still predominantly male, despite many more women being curious about the space

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Unstoppable Domains Gifted Blockchain Domain Names to 1M Women in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Survey: One-third of Women Plan To Buy Crypto This Year

Of those women, 60% said they plan on buying crypto within the next few months

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.