article-image

Web3

YouTube Has a New CEO Who Actually Gets NFTs

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan previously outlined potential use cases for NFTs on the leading video streaming platform

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Crooks Push Musk, XRP Scams in Weekend Hacking Spree

Crypto scams ran wild over the weekend, indicating there’s no bear market for fraud

by Sebastian Sinclair&David Canellis /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Former YouTube Head of Gaming, Polygon CEO on the Value of Blockchain Integration

“Blockchain gaming is in its early stages [so] there is [this] natural volatility,” Ryan Wyatt told Blockworks. “But look at the alternative model for users. It’s cash in and cash never out.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

YouTube Doubles Down on NFT Integration, Exec Says

Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan said NFTs allow creators to “make money in ways not previously possible” in a blog post on Thursday

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Web3

YouTube May Branch into NFTs, CEO Suggests

It would be the company’s first foray into non-fungible tokens

by Morgan Chittum /

