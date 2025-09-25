Cipher Mining inks $3B AI hosting deal with Fluidstack

Google backs $1.4B of obligations and takes 5.4% stake as Cipher expands AI data center footprint

by Blockworks /
article-image

PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Cipher Mining Inc. has signed a 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreement with Fluidstack, securing approximately $3 billion in contracted revenue.

The deal, announced Thursday, positions Cipher as a significant player in the artificial intelligence infrastructure sector. Cipher, traditionally known for its bitcoin mining operations, will deliver 168 megawatts of critical IT load at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas, with expected completion by September 2026. The facility could expand to 500 MW, supported by 587 acres of surrounding land.

The agreement includes two optional five-year extensions that would raise the total contract value to $7 billion. Cipher expects net operating income margins of 80% to 85%, with project costs estimated at $9 million to $11 million per megawatt.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to support debt financing and has secured warrants for an approximately 5.4% equity stake in Cipher, subject to adjustments. Cipher will retain full ownership of the project and may tap capital markets to finance its build-out.

Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the partnership reflects growing momentum in HPC development, while Fluidstack co-founder César Maklary emphasized the deal’s role in supporting frontier AI companies. The announcement comes as data center developers race to secure capacity for AI workloads, with Cipher highlighting its 2.4 gigawatt pipeline.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Report Cover.png

Research

Centrifuge: An Overlooked Winner in the RWA Race

Centrifuge has quietly become one of the fastest-growing players in RWA tokenization, with TVL surging from $78M in March to $1.14B today. Its partnerships with Janus Henderson, Apollo, and S&P Dow Jones Indices have positioned it at the center of institutional adoption, while its multi-chain vault framework unlocks access to treasuries, credit, and equities onchain. With new fund launches on the horizon, protocol fees now live, and liquidity set to improve through upcoming listings, Centrifuge offers investors asymmetric upside in one of crypto’s largest and fastest-growing narratives.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

DeFi

Yield Basis clears Curve DAO vote hurdle

Yield Basis’ will receive its crvUSD credit line after a large majority of the Curve DAO voted in favor, despite some controversy

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Coinbase backs Bastion in $14.6M stablecoin raise

The exchange’s venture arm joins Sony, Samsung and a16z in funding Bastion’s push to expand corporate stablecoin services

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

New token trading opportunities on the horizon

The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell

by Marc Arjoon&Boccaccio /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

Flare Network launches FAssets with FXRP to bring XRP into DeFi

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Jiuzi Holdings approves $1B bitcoin investment plan

Chinese EV firm adopts treasury policy to allocate cash reserves into bitcoin and other crypto assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Franklin Templeton expands Benji tokenization platform to BNB Chain

The move connects Franklin Templeton’s blockchain platform to BNB Chain’s ecosystem

by Blockworks /