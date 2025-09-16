Kintsu launches sHYPE on Hyperliquid

Backed by Castle Island Ventures, Brevan Howard Digital, CMT, Digital, Spartan, Arche Capital, F-Prime, among others, Kintsu is the liquid staking protocol building to unify fragmented DeFi ecosystems through decentralized validator curation and composable staking tokens. Today, the protocol announced its expansion to Hyperliquid with the launch of sHYPE, live on mainnet now.

Kintsu is changing how liquid staking works on Hyperliquid by introducing a governance model that plays out like a game: delegates stake governance tokens and campaign for delegations by curating high performing validator teams. Validators compete for stake, delegates compete for reputation and voting power, and the entire system is driven by transparent performance. The result: validator performance fuels yield, and yield powers a more resilient, composable LST designed for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

“By transforming simply staked assets into programmable collateral, we catalyze growth by infusing the highest risk-adjusted yields and boosting chain GDP. At scale, liquid staking must be controlled transparently and programmatically, it is necessary and inevitable that LSTs become truly community governed, not run in an opaque discretionary fashion. After two years of research and development, we are proud to announce that Kintsu is expanding to Hyperliquid and bringing a new level of resilience to liquid staking on the HyperEVM.”

— Stephen, Founder of Kintsu

Why Hyperliquid?

Hyperliquid has emerged as one of DeFi’s most important hubs, averaging billions in daily trading volume and strengthened by HIP-3’s permissionless market creation. By launching sHYPE on Hyperliquid, Kintsu delivers:

Validator battlefield dynamics — A decentralized validator registry ensures that competition drives yields. Performance fuels yield, and yield fuels sHYPE.

Composability from day one — sHYPE integrates directly with HyperEVM DeFi and yield strategies, while also connecting through CoreWriter contracts to tap into Hyperliquid's native staking layer.

Stay liquid, stay aligned — No more locked staking. Capital remains composable, with governance ensuring transparent validator curation and aligned incentives.

The Battle Pass: Level Up Your Liquid Staking

Over 300,000 people joined our Beta Pass NFT, proof that the community is ready for what comes next. Now we’re raising the stakes with the Battle Pass Multiplier NFT.

Joining the waitlist enters you for a chance to win a Battle Pass. By referring others, staking sHYPE, and using it across integrations, you increase your chances.

Winners will unlock the Battle Pass Multiplier NFT, giving them 1.5x Kintsu Points, an edge in climbing the ranks from day one.

This isn’t liquid staking as usual. It’s a competitive, community driven system where performance and participation decide the outcome.

👉 Join the waitlist today and secure your shot at the Battle Pass

About Kintsu

Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol built to unify fragmented DeFi ecosystems. Through decentralized and gamified validator curation, composable staking tokens, and governance designed for credible neutrality, Kintsu is redefining validator alignment and protocol growth. Learn more at https://kintsu.xyz/

