PayPal backs Stable to expand PYUSD

Layer 1 chain Stable adds PayPal USD support as PayPal Ventures invests to grow stablecoin’s cross-chain utility

by Blockworks /
article-image

BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

PayPal Ventures has invested in Stable, a new layer 1 blockchain network designed for stablecoin-based payments, while also enabling permissionless use of PayPal USD (PYUSD) on the platform.

The announcement is part of PayPal’s ongoing effort to extend PYUSD’s reach across multiple ecosystems. Issued by Paxos Trust Company and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, PYUSD can now be used for commerce and peer-to-peer payments directly on the Stablechain.

Stable said the integration will leverage LayerZero technology for cross-chain interoperability, making PYUSD accessible across different networks. The firm also plans to develop onramps and offramps for the stablecoin, with a focus on emerging markets where dollar-backed transactions are in high demand.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Sam Kazemian, Stable’s recently appointed CTO, described the collaboration as a step toward reducing friction in global payments. “Our teams are aligned on the clear benefits that digital asset implementation can bring for consumers, making them a perfect fit to help us bring about the next true advancement in cross-border transactions,” said Kazemian.

PayPal framed the move as part of a strategy to build practical stablecoin use cases, noting that Stable’s fee structure and settlement speed make it suited for commerce. Amman Bhasin, partner at PayPal Ventures, suggested the investment reflects a focus on real-world adoption in underserved regions. Stable recently closed a $28 million seed round with participation from Bitfinex and Hack VC and outlined a 2025 development roadmap.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch

Next wave of solana ETF proposal amendments expected next week after SEC approves generic listing standards

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

FTX Recovery Trust to distribute ~$1.6B in September payout

FTX creditors will receive a third round of bankruptcy distributions on September 30, with payouts reaching up to 120%

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessMarkets

YZi Labs expands Ethena Labs stake as USDe adoption grows

The investor deepens support for Ethena’s USDe, targeting broader stablecoin use, BNB Chain growth, and new products

by Blockworks /
article-image

Markets

Valour launches bitcoin staking ETP on London Stock Exchange

The yield-bearing product offers institutional investors exposure to bitcoin with staking rewards under UK regulatory oversight

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Treasury opens comment period on GENIUS Act stablecoin rules

Advance notice seeks input on consumer protections, illicit finance risks, and market oversight in new stablecoin framework

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s peer-to-peer backbone faces open-source funding gap

Consensus clients rely on libp2p and any gaps in maintenance could threaten validator performance

by Macauley Peterson /