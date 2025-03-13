PayPal
CEO Bam Azizi said he’ll only be seeking stablecoin-exclusive funding rounds from now on
PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte explained why he’s not only focused on stablecoin market caps when growing PYUSD
Plus, PayPal’s PYUSD supply tapers off from late-August highs
The stablecoin’s supply has declined about 50% in the last month, from $660 million to $320 million
Plus, India really showed out for Colosseum’s Radar hackathon
Plus, PayPal stablecoin PYUSD has officially flipped Ethereum in terms of supply on Solana
Plus, Imran Khan’s intriguing experiment on the speeds of crypto onramps
PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants
Plus, Jupiter Exchange is contemplating an overhaul of its Jupuary event
Plus, headlines you may have missed between the free drinks at Consensus side events
PayPal’s Solana launch uses “token extensions” that make tokens more customizable
The payments firm is exploring PYUSD’s payments use cases
The scheme would lock extra bitcoin in transactions that only environmentally friendly miners can unlock
The news follows on PYUSD deployment proposals on Aave and Curve
As PYUSD sees middling adoption, Paxos is helping create DeFi markets for the stablecoin
Testimonies about JPY payments via PayPal appeared on the Mt Gox creditor subreddit in the past day
PayPal, in a 10-Q, disclosed the subpoena, which it received Thursday
Four patent applications were published since Sept. 21, suggesting that PayPal is taking a close look at distributed ledger tech
PYUSD on Venmo comes over a month after its release
The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles accepts payments in crypto assets supported by PayPal
While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake
Grayscale is also looking to bolster its ETF team
PayPal says it will work to ensure it is in-line with new regulations from the Financial Conduct Authority
Ledger users will be able to purchase ETH, BTC, BCH and LTC with their PayPal accounts.