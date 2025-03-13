PayPal

There are a total of 48 articles associated with PayPal.
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

How crypto payments firm Mesh raised $82M in a month

CEO Bam Azizi said he’ll only be seeking stablecoin-exclusive funding rounds from now on

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

PayPal’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to weave crypto and traditional payments

PayPal’s Jose Fernandez da Ponte explained why he’s not only focused on stablecoin market caps when growing PYUSD

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Kraken joins Coinbase to compete with BitGo’s wBTC

Plus, PayPal’s PYUSD supply tapers off from late-August highs

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

PayPal’s stablecoin flows out of Solana as incentives wane

The stablecoin’s supply has declined about 50% in the last month, from $660 million to $320 million

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Kamino seeing benefits from liquidity incentives on PYUSD

Plus, India really showed out for Colosseum’s Radar hackathon

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solayer’s Solana restaking platform is live

Plus, PayPal stablecoin PYUSD has officially flipped Ethereum in terms of supply on Solana

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana’s DeFi activity keeps expanding

Plus, Imran Khan’s intriguing experiment on the speeds of crypto onramps

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Tracking PayPal’s rise as a crypto company

PayPal has unequivocally made a name for itself as a crypto adopter among fintech giants

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana users are still getting frontrun

Plus, Jupiter Exchange is contemplating an overhaul of its Jupuary event

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: PayPal’s Solana integration doesn’t mean institutions are here

Plus, headlines you may have missed between the free drinks at Consensus side events

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: How Solana hooked PayPal

PayPal’s Solana launch uses “token extensions” that make tokens more customizable

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

PayPal’s stablecoin goes live on Solana

The payments firm is exploring PYUSD’s payments use cases

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

PayPal research proposes greener bitcoin mining

The scheme would lock extra bitcoin in transactions that only environmentally friendly miners can unlock

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

PayPal Ventures uses its stablecoin for investment in crypto transfer platform Mesh

The news follows on PYUSD deployment proposals on Aave and Curve

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

PayPal stablecoin deployment on Aave sought by Paxos

As PYUSD sees middling adoption, Paxos is helping create DeFi markets for the stablecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Some Mt. Gox creditors says they’ve received repayments via PayPal

Testimonies about JPY payments via PayPal appeared on the Mt Gox creditor subreddit in the past day

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Policy

PayPal receives SEC subpoena over stablecoin

PayPal, in a 10-Q, disclosed the subpoena, which it received Thursday

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

PayPal patent apps signal an interest in layer-2s, NFTs

Four patent applications were published since Sept. 21, suggesting that PayPal is taking a close look at distributed ledger tech

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

PYUSD available to all Venmo users ‘in the coming weeks’

PYUSD on Venmo comes over a month after its release

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Colorado DMV taps PayPal to facilitate crypto payments

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles accepts payments in crypto assets supported by PayPal

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

PayPal’s stablecoin sees slow uptake in first 3 weeks

While a host of alternatives try to fill market void, Paypal’s stablecoin is slow on the uptake

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Business

Silvergate loses C-suite, PayPal gains new CEO amid stablecoin effort

Grayscale is also looking to bolster its ETF team

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

PayPal hits pause on UK crypto purchases starting in October

PayPal says it will work to ensure it is in-line with new regulations from the Financial Conduct Authority

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Ledger integrates PayPal on its Ledger Live app

Ledger users will be able to purchase ETH, BTC, BCH and LTC with their PayPal accounts.

by Katherine Ross /

