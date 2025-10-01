Perps competition heats up

The market remains rangebound and perps gain popularity

by Boccaccio /
article-image

Norbert9/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Over the past month, we’ve seen increasing popularity in perpetual DEXs: both in their tokens (ASTER and APEX) as well as a variety of platforms, which have seen increased volumes due to farming activity (Lighter, Pacifica etc). With the Hyperliquid airdrop worth billions of dollars, most participants are focused on being early to the “next Hyperliquid,” akin to how the L1 trade played out last cycle, where participants wanted to have the chance to be early again.

One key critique that has come up against Hyperliquid is that it is now losing its lead. On first glance, this appears to be true. While Hyperliquid maintained strong positioning with $9.19 billion in average daily volume, Aster’s explosive entry caused Hyperliquid’s market share to compress from 56.1% to 13.7% among leading perpetuals DEXs.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

However, volume metrics can be easily gamed. Open interest is much more expensive to fake and provides a more reliable indicator of genuine platform usage. By this measure, Hyperliquid remains the dominant platform for perpetual trading with over $13.1 billion in open interest, displaying a notably healthy OI/volume ratio of 1.61. 

OI on competitors is much lower. Lighter has $5.39 billion average daily volume over the past month, $1.37 billion in OI as of today, with a OI/volume ratio of 0.181. Aster has an OI/volume ratio of just 0.02.

One key differentiator for Hyperliquid will be how it responds to impeding competitors. In the early days, Ethereum dismissed Solana as a competitor, claiming it was ephemeral activity. That wasn’t the case. Dismissing Lighter and Aster as doing well only because they are being farmed heavily would be a mistake; the tide can shift quickly. Lighter has a strong working product (albeit without the listing velocity and UI of Hyperliquid) and Aster has Binance and CZ’s backing. 

Another interesting potential implication here is if we see fee compression for perpetual DEXs. Lighter has 0 fees for both makers and takers. We saw a shift toward zero fees on traditional brokerages and exchanges, as brokerages needed to compete with those offering zero fees. It will be interesting to see if Hyperliquid will have to offer zero fees as well.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Institutional Staking Landscape

Institutional staking providers specialize in offering secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for organizations, asset managers, and individuals who wish to stake large volumes of digital assets. Staking-as-a-Service Providers (SaaSPs) act as intermediaries, running blockchain nodes and managing the technical complexities of staking on behalf of clients, often providing custody, reporting, and yield optimization features across a broad range of assets and networks.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade

EF report maps eight factions within the ecosystem, warning that short-term pragmatism is eclipsing the protocol’s founding vision

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV

How are all these seemingly separate things related?

by Luke Leasure&Carlos /
article-image

DeFi

Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance

Phantom expands its wallet into a money app, powered by Bridge’s CASH stablecoin and Visa-backed payment integration

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets

Robinhood explores overseas expansion as regulators debate whether contracts are financial products or gambling bets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Finance

Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe

Partnership will bring EURC and USDC to regulated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure under MiCAR rules

by Blockworks /