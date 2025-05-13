Perpetuals

Exclusive: Perpl raises $9.25M from Dragonfly to build on Monad

Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A perp too far: Hyperliquid’s ‘validator put’

A memecoin short squeeze pushed Hyperliquid to the brink — and revealed decentralization limits

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana DEX ships network extension testnet as competition grows

Zeta Markets has shipped testnet for Bullet, a low-latency “network extension,” the team told Lightspeed exclusively

by Jack Kubinec /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid’s HYPE airdrop breaks the mold

With 31% of its token supply airdropped and no venture backing, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token launch sets a new standard, securing a $1.7 billion market cap on day one

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Leveraged Polymarket bet derivatives are coming

At least one onchain orderbook-style perp market will launch next month

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Coinbase Advanced offers perpetual futures to non-US customers

At launch, traders will be able to place bids on BTC, ETH, LTC and XRP

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiPolicy

DeFi projects charged by CFTC over crypto derivatives

ZeroEx, the developer of 0x Procotol, alongside Opyn and Deridex are ordered to cease and desist from further alleged violations against the Commodity Exchange Act

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Sponsored

The crypto investor’s guide to perpetual swaps

Perps offer powerful advantages to qualified traders seeking to dominate both sides of crypto’s volatile market

by Bart Hillerich /
Markets

Coinbase International Debuts Perpetual Futures for Non-US Institutional Traders

Coinbase’s perpetual contracts will offer up to 5x leverage and direct access trading via API is available to institutional clients outside the US

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

FTX is Bankrupt But You Can Still Trade Crypto There

Why would FTX let a little thing like bankruptcy stop hundreds of millions of dollars in spot bitcoin and derivatives trade?

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes Advises Mycelium’s Perpetuals Launch

The blockchain infrastructure provider said Hayes has been advising them on their latest derivative product on an “ongoing basis.”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Mycelium to Launch Perpetual Swaps Following Tracer DAO Merge

The merge with its core service provider will allow Mycelium to further expand Tracer’s exchange platform and develop future products

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

AAVE, COMP MKR Battle for Market Share; BTC ETFs Fuel Leverage: Markets Wrap

Increased CME volume may be contributing to BTC volatility; COMP, AAVE, and MKR battle it out for marketshare in DeFi.

by Sam Martin /

