Ripple partners with Bahrain Fintech Bay to boost digital asset innovation

Ripple has entered a strategic partnership with Bahrain Fintech Bay, the Kingdom’s leading fintech hub, marking a significant expansion of its Middle East presence.

Announced Thursday, the collaboration will focus on strengthening Bahrain’s digital asset and blockchain ecosystem through pilot projects, educational initiatives, and ecosystem events.

Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick, said the company aims to help Bahrain advance its blockchain infrastructure while preparing to offer Ripple’s digital asset custody solution and Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin to local institutions once approved.

Bahrain Fintech Bay Chief Operating Officer Suzy Al Zeerah emphasized the Kingdom’s growing role as a digital finance hub, noting that the partnership aligns with Bahrain’s long-standing position as a regional financial center.

Ripple’s involvement includes showcasing blockchain use cases such as cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenization, underscoring its focus on institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure.

Ripple’s renewed momentum comes on the heels of major regulatory and strategic wins — notably securing a DFSA licence in Dubai to offer regulated crypto payments from the DIFC, the acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, and fresh institutional tie-ups tied to its RLUSD stablecoin, such as the DBS / Franklin Templeton integration.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: