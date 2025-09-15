The Fellowship PAC launches with $100M for pro-crypto candidate

New super PAC aims to safeguard US crypto leadership with transparency and innovation-focused backing

The Fellowship PAC, a newly registered super political action committee (super PAC), announced on Sept 15 that it is launching with more than $100 million committed to supporting candidates who promote transparency, digital asset innovation, and entrepreneurship.

According to its statement, the Fellowship PAC positions itself as a pro-crypto, pro-innovation committee designed to ensure the United States maintains its global leadership in digital assets.

The group, which registered with the Federal Election Commission under ID C00915181, emphasizes trust and accountability as its differentiators. Its stated mission is to align the interests of crypto entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers while reinforcing America’s role in shaping the future of blockchain-based finance and entrepreneurship.

The PAC said it would focus on backing candidates who commit to transparent and predictable digital asset rules, safeguard the country’s competitive edge in technology, and provide regulatory clarity to prevent talent and companies from moving offshore. Political committees of this type cannot coordinate directly with candidates or parties, but they can raise and spend unlimited amounts on independent expenditures.


There have been several other crypto-focused PACs launched in recent months. Fairshake, one of the largest crypto-aligned super PACs, raised more than $100 million across the 2024 cycle with support from Coinbase, Ripple, and various venture firms. Back in August, Politico reported that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss had also contributed millions to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC.

It’s unclear who’s behind the new PAC. The Fellowship PAC did not return a request for comment by the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

