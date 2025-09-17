Wormhole launches reserve tying protocol revenue to token

The reserve will collect protocol revenues to back W token, alongside new yield and unlock schedule

by Blockworks /
article-image

The7Dew/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Wormhole is changing how its W token works by creating a new reserve designed to hold value for the long term.

Announced on Wednesday, the Wormhole Reserve will collect onchain and offchain revenues and other value generated across the protocol and its applications (including Portal) and accumulate them into W, locking the tokens within the reserve.

The reserve is part of a broader update called W 2.0. Other changes include a 4% targeted base yield for tokenholders who stake and take part in governance. While staking rewards will vary, Wormhole said active users of ecosystem apps can earn boosted yields through features like Portal Earn.

The team stressed that no new tokens are being minted; rewards come from existing supply and protocol revenues, keeping the cap fixed at 10 billion.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Wormhole is also overhauling its token release schedule. Instead of releasing large amounts of W at once under the old “cliff” model, the network will shift to steady, bi-weekly unlocks starting October 3, 2025.

The aim is to avoid sharp periods of selling pressure and create a more predictable environment for investors. Lockups for some groups, including validators and investors, will extend an additional six months, until October 2028. Core contributor tokens remain under longer contractual time locks.

Wormhole launched in 2020 as a cross-chain bridge and now connects more than 40 blockchains. The W token powers governance and staking, with a capped supply of 10 billion. By redirecting fees and revenues into the new reserve, Wormhole is betting that its token can maintain value as demand for moving assets and data between chains grows.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

    Newsletter

    The Breakdown

    Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

    Upcoming Events

    Digital Asset Summit 2025

    Old Billingsgate

    Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

    Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

    buy ticketslearn more

    recent research

    Research Report Templates.jpg

    Research

    Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

    Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

    by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

    /

    news

    article-image

    Business

    Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

    Layer 2 network Taiko integrates Chainlink Data Streams to deliver reliable onchain market data for DeFi and institutions

    by Blockworks /
    article-image

    Business

    Bullish secures New York BitLicense from NYDFS, paving way for US launch

    The license will allow Bullish to operate in New York under strict digital asset rules

    by Blockworks /
    article-image

    Business

    CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

    The derivatives giant expands crypto offerings with new Solana and XRP futures options, pending regulatory review

    by Blockworks /
    article-image

    Business

    Forward Industries launches $4B Solana treasury equity plan

    Nasdaq-listed firm to fund Solana token purchases and expand its blockchain-focused treasury strategy

    by Blockworks /
    article-image

    Business

    Kraken and Circle expand stablecoin access with USDC, EURC integration

    The partnership deepens liquidity and lowers conversion costs as demand for regulated stablecoins grows worldwide

    by Blockworks /
    article-image

    Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

    ETH’s run vs. BTC: Finished, or early days?

    Any indication the FOMC is less dovish than anticipated could weigh on crypto, industry watcher says

    by Ben Strack /