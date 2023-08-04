Abu Dhabi

Web3

Could Ethereum help stop museums from hoarding stolen artifacts? These researchers think so

Salsal is being built on Ethereum by academics Mark Altaweel and Adel Khelifi, and they plan to launch within six months

by James Cirrone /
Business

Abu Dhabi grants Rain permit for virtual assets brokerage, custody services

The crypto landscape in the emirate has changed dramatically since Rain initially met with regulators in 2018

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Cheapest country to mine bitcoin’ just banned the practice altogether

The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsWeb3

Unstoppable Domains Gifted Blockchain Domain Names to 1M Women in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Kraken Receives Abu Dhabi’s First Virtual Asset Exchange License

Binance, FTX recently gained licenses to operate in neighboring emirate Dubai

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Abu Dhabi Ramps Up Effort to Become Middle East’s Crypto Hub

Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime

by Dan Keeler /

