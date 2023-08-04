Abu Dhabi
Salsal is being built on Ethereum by academics Mark Altaweel and Adel Khelifi, and they plan to launch within six months
by James Cirrone /
The crypto landscape in the emirate has changed dramatically since Rain initially met with regulators in 2018
by Katherine Ross /
The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright
by Shalini Nagarajan /
Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative
by Ornella Hernandez /
Binance, FTX recently gained licenses to operate in neighboring emirate Dubai
by Ben Strack /
Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime
by Dan Keeler /