AgriDex is tokenizing trades for agriculture firm Parrogate

Plus, there is a new contender for the most disastrous token launch of 2024

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

US bitcoin mining giant ‘looking at Africa’ amid expansion efforts

Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Namibia pivots on crypto, will regulate — not ban — digital assets with new law

The bill was signed by Namibian President Hage Geingob on July 14

by James Cirrone /
Web3

6 Projects Using NFTs for Social Good

From fundraising during the Russia-Ukraine war to preserving indigenous traditions, some NFT projects were a force for good in 2022

by Ornella Hernandez /
Finance

Bitcoin’s Case for Payments Builds With New Strike Development

Strike launched a new feature for US users to send bitcoin to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya instantly and for minimal fees

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Shrugging Off Crypto Doubters, Central African Republic Forges Ahead

The Central African Republic wants to become the global destination for blockchain innovators

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

FTX and AZA Finance Collaborate To Support Web3 Growth in Africa

The digital asset exchange seeks to develop fiat on-ramps, secure licenses and localize its current offerings

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Created ₿trust; Here’s How its Board Plans to Deploy the 500 Bitcoins

The endowment’s mission is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency,” 22-year-old Board Member Abubakar Nur Khalil told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Cameroon’s Ejara Closes $2M Seed Round, New Zealand’s Easy Crypto Raises $12M

Crypto fundraising continues strong in Q4 from the Pacific Islands to Central Africa, crypto-based companies are raising capital.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
People

Gone Crypto: Asset Management to Building Crypto Securities

Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald speaks to Blockworks about her journey in the digital assets industry from Africa to Wall Street.

by Casey Wagner /

