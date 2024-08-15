Africa
Plus, there is a new contender for the most disastrous token launch of 2024
Bitcoin miners can incentivize the buildout of the continent’s power sources by serving as the customers of such projects, Marathon Digital exec says
The bill was signed by Namibian President Hage Geingob on July 14
From fundraising during the Russia-Ukraine war to preserving indigenous traditions, some NFT projects were a force for good in 2022
Strike launched a new feature for US users to send bitcoin to Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya instantly and for minimal fees
The Central African Republic wants to become the global destination for blockchain innovators
The digital asset exchange seeks to develop fiat on-ramps, secure licenses and localize its current offerings
The endowment’s mission is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency,” 22-year-old Board Member Abubakar Nur Khalil told Blockworks
Crypto fundraising continues strong in Q4 from the Pacific Islands to Central Africa, crypto-based companies are raising capital.
Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald speaks to Blockworks about her journey in the digital assets industry from Africa to Wall Street.