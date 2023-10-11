amazon

Web3

Amazon and Immutable team up to advance Web3 gaming

The partnership enables Immutable to provide game studios with up to $100k in cloud service coverage

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Is Amazon’s investment in Anthropic a win for FTX creditors?

Bankrupt exchange likely to take a “renewed look” at its Anthropic stake and could wait to sell it, lawyer says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Amazon NFT Marketplace Could Feature Beeple, Pudgy Penguins

Amazon’s upcoming NFT marketplace will be on a private blockchain, though future multichain compatibility is not yet ruled out

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

Amazon NFTs Will Be Tied to Real-world Assets, Token Possible

Amazon marketplace will tie digital ownership to physical goods delivered to customers’ doors

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

After AWS Deal With Ava Labs, Web3 at ‘Inflection Point’

Large banks, entertainment companies are looking to develop Web3 strategies, AWS’ Web3 head says

by Ben Strack /
Web3

EBay NFT Job Openings Hint At Web3 Showdown With Amazon

Online marketplace giant eBay is ready to hire a raft of Web3 specialists for its NFT platform KnownOrigin, which it snapped up last year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Amazon NFT Initiative Coming Soon: Exclusive

World’s largest retailer has been hovering at the edges of Web3 tech for some time

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Crypto, Equities in for Volatile Week Ahead of Fed Decision, Jobs Data

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq are up about 8% and 3%, respectively, for the month of October, but this week could erase gains

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings

Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years

by Casey Wagner /

