Animoca

There are a total of 4 articles associated with Animoca.
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Animoca-linked Moca Chain plots Q4 mainnet launch

Moca brings digital identities onchain as a privacy-forward alternative to existing single sign-on tools

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Saudi mega-project commits to $50M investment in Web3 gaming firm Animoca

Animoca Brands is partnering with NEOM to develop global Web3 services and a hub, supporting tech growth in the economic zone and Riyadh

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Giant Animoca Brands Halts Services to Russian Users

The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands and Brinc To Invest up to $30M in Play-to-Earn Ecosystem

The announcement comes exactly two months after Brinc closed a $130 million funding raise led by Animoca

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.