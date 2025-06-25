Animoca-linked Moca Chain plots Q4 mainnet launch

Moca brings digital identities onchain as a privacy-forward alternative to existing single sign-on tools

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Kyle Smith/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Moca Foundation — the group behind the MOCA token affiliated with Animoca Brands’ Moca ID and Mocaverse — is launching Moca Chain.

The namesake L1 blockchain is focused on being a cross-chain identity layer and verification system. The MOCA token will be the chain’s native token.

In an X Space Wednesday morning, Animoca Brands cofounder and Chair Yat Siu explained that for crypto users, Moca Chain can be an alternative to giving your personal data — and therefore identity — to big tech firms like Google and Meta. 

For businesses, it can be a way to reach target audiences without needing to see or store all of their personal data. 

“Our digital identity is all over the place right now,” Siu said, adding that he sees Moca Chain as a way for crypto users to own and control their own digital data. In the future, he expects more “walled gardens” or closed tech/data ecosystems, like those belonging to Apple or Meta, to be forced to open up. 

The blockchain’s testnet is expected to launch this year in Q3, with a mainnet launch near the end of this year in Q4. Moca Foundation describes the blockchain as both EVM-compatible and chain-agnostic, as well as modular. 

Moca Chain will also offer decentralized data storage, a feature we’ve seen recently with the launches of protocols like Walrus. On the tech side, the Moca blockchain is also planning to use ZK proofs, zkTLS and an oracle for user identities.

These adds aim to keep user data private. Third-party Moca Chain issuers will be the verifiers of user identities, earning as they provide that service. 

To me, Moca’s plans here sound like a crypto-powered alternative to Google’s single sign-on (SSO) offering that’s spread across the industry lately. For crypto firms like Immutable and Abstract, SSO has been an answer to the clunky legacy wallet onboarding processes of the past. 

But not everyone necessarily wants to tie all their Google Search history, cloud storage and email account to a crypto wallet. 

While we won’t be able to claw our data back from the big tech giants without substantial US regulation (similar to what the EU has done), I’d say an easy-to-use, decentralized digital-identity option that puts privacy first is always welcome.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Scaling Web Performance: Decentralized CDNs

Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Yield.xyz nets $5M Multicoin bet to eliminate ‘backend Frankensteins’

The rebranded infrastructure company offers more than 200 Solana yield integrations

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Solana-based StarFun lets projects raise capital with crypto

StarFun founder says VC intros shouldn’t be needed to start a crypto business — and is looking for $2.5 million in funding

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Yield protocol infiniFi replicates fractional reserve banking onchain

infiniFi is putting risk onchain, with depositors able to opt for different yields

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

AnalysisSupply Shock

If companies, countries and ETFs are buying bitcoin — who’s selling?

Searching for someone to blame for bitcoin’s price

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Stablecoins ‘tip of the iceberg’ as RWA space matures: Ondo CEO

Publicly-traded, liquid securities are “low-hanging fruit” for tokenization before moving to private markets, executive says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Announcements

Dashboard Builder: Our Data, Your Way

The next step in Blockworks’ evolution into a data powerhouse increases customizability and autonomy over their high quality charts and data

by Westie /