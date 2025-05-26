Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu shares how crypto gaming could make a comeback

We’re in the bitcoin meta, and financial speculation isn’t going away anytime soon

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Animoca Brands and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Animoca Brands co-founder and Chair Yat Siu has been focused on blockchain gaming investment and development since as early as 2018. That year was arguably the year crypto gaming started — and things have certainly changed a lot since then.

Sentiment around crypto gaming isn’t what it was just a few years ago. From crypto gaming influencers to VCs, there’s the general feeling that things are still down right now. Crypto game studios have been shuttering, with at least three announcing that they’re closing their doors in the past month alone (Nyan Heroes, Ember Sword, Blast Royale). A lack of continued funding has been repeatedly cited as the main reason studios are shutting down.

Changing the narrative

Siu told me in an interview that blockchain gaming’s perceived value will only rise if “the sentiment in gaming broadly, not including Web3, [increases] as well.” 

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

“Right now, we’re in the bitcoin meta,” Siu said. “In the short term, it has to be macro gaming triggers, as in, what are the positive narratives around gaming that could sort of lift the market?”

Crypto gaming has a different demographic than non-crypto, regular gaming. A portion of its community are there purely for the financial aspects of the game. There are players, there are retail investors, and there are extractors, and there’s sometimes people who might fall into multiple categories at the same time. 

“You have a speculative quality that goes into the project, an open market that creates a new type of energy and engagement,” Siu said of crypto games. “The portion of people that actually buy your token […] are not exactly the same people that are playing the game.” 

If crypto game studios target the right type of user, they’ll see a better ROI, Siu explained.

Financial speculation in crypto gaming isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, it’s part of what draws many to it. 

“That’s something that I think people really didn’t understand — or in some cases, who refused to understand […] that they don’t like this idea, and they treat the volatility of the speculation more as a bug than a feature,” Siu said.

GTA’s potential

The Animoca co-founder also suggested that players adding crypto tokens to their own Grand Theft Auto 6 roleplay servers someday isn’t out of the realm of possibility — and GTA studio Take-Two Interactive may not quash those this time around (GTA 6 is expected in 2026, and GTA has never had crypto elements). 

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game. Rumors have swirled in recent years about crypto being added to the game officially, but no evidence of any blockchain elements has ever surfaced. That’s led me to conclude those are rumors, and nothing more. 

Regardless, GTA 6 will be the latest in a mega-franchise that’s been around since 1997. GTA 5 has made billions of dollars, and GTA 6’s latest trailer got nearly half a billion views in less than a day. Analysts predict GTA 6 will make $3.2 billion in revenue in its first year.

Could GTA 6 be the game that gets investors — and players — more excited about gaming again, causing the rising tide to lift all boats? It’s possible.

“Take-Two does have a position that you can’t run crypto on GTA 5 roleplay service,” Siu said. “That rule came up when the SEC was playing whack-a-mole. So it’s a timing question as well, and I think obviously these companies are gonna be conservative.”

Note: This interview has been condensed for clarity.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /