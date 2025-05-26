Animoca Brands

The DropWeb3

Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu shares how crypto gaming could make a comeback

We’re in the bitcoin meta, and financial speculation isn’t going away anytime soon

by Kate Irwin /
Business

Funding Roundup: A Web3 recruiting network announces $10M raise

Bondex, which seeks to gamify recruiting, announced a $10 million raise across rounds

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Animoca Brands powers up chess team

Web3 development shop Hashcode Studio is tasked with building out the gaming giant’s magical spin on chess

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Crypto funding: Zero-knowledge tools stole the show this week

As ZK proof development continues apace, two startups focused on creating tools for building with zero knowledge announced funding rounds

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto funding: Metaverse, gaming and fintechs dominate $80M week

A new Ethereum layer-2 and an Avalanche-based blockchain also hit the ground running this week

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto funding: A $44M week for up-and-coming Web3, blockchain scalers

Web3 gaming and social media development brought home a few raises of their own this week

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Animoca Brands Gets the Jump on Web3-enabled Gaming

ONE Championship teams up with Animoca to bring an NFT-powered mobile game to mixed martial art fans

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Animoca’s New $2B Investment Fund Focuses on the Metaverse

The separate investment vehicle will target mid- to late-stage metaverse startups

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Funding Wrap: Metaverse and Web3 Gaming Still Hits With VCs

Venture capitalists awarded $500 million in funding to crypto startups last week — more than half went to metaverse and Web3 gaming firms

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands Among Backers in $13M Raise for Revolving Games

Rockstar Games’ co-founder adds to team’s war chest for Web3 game development

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Singapore’s Temasek Aims $100M at Metaverse Giant Animoca

Asia’s largest blockchain investment firm has just secured another $100 million to fund its metaverse ambitions

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Funding Wrap: Venture Capitalists Continue to Prioritize Web3

Around the world, over $200 million has been invested in crypto this past week

by Bessie Liu /
PolicyWeb3

Animoca Brands Japan Raised $45M To Foster Local Web3 Efforts

As Japanese intellectual property gains international popularity, local crypto community continues to grow

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Alphabet, Samsung among 40 Big Companies Investing in Blockchain, Study Finds

Google’s parent firm is the largest participant in blockchain investing on a list of 100 public companies, Blockdata found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Despite Slow Q2, VC Dollars Are Coming Back to Crypto

Venture capital firms Multicoin Capital and Lightspeed are funneling more money into blockchain projects and crypto startups

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

Crypto Markets Have Tanked, but Not Blockchain-based Gaming

Animoca Brands and Andreessen Horowitz are leading crypto gaming investments

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Bored Ape Yacht Club Creator Snags $450M in Funding for $4B Valuation

Yuga Labs, the creator behind blue-chip NFT collection BAYC, notched a $4 billion post-money valuation on its latest raise

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: More Than $1.8 Billion Pooled Into Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

Lots of fresh capital entered the crypto space this week, up 36% from last week’s $1.34 billion

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Immutable Notches $2.5B Valuation After Series C Funding

The NFT startup announced a $200 million financing round on Monday

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

The Sandbox Lands Cube Entertainment To Bring ‘K-Culture’ to the Masses

The partnership extends the pair’s K-pop music metaverse AniCube joint venture

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Blockchain Gaming Giant Animoca Brands Halts Services to Russian Users

The move comes as Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged cryptocurrency exchanges to block addresses belonging to Russian users

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: Major Raises of $1B and $200M Join Startup Spree

Over $1.3 billion in investments poured into the crypto sector this week

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Animoca Brands and Brinc To Invest up to $30M in Play-to-Earn Ecosystem

The announcement comes exactly two months after Brinc closed a $130 million funding raise led by Animoca

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Platform The Sandbox to Pour $50M Into New Accelerator Program

The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will target 100 startups developing on the Open Metaverse, gifting them up to $250,000 each

by Sebastian Sinclair /

