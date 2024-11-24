APAC
There are a total of 5 articles associated with APAC.
The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department
In a year when global investment in Web3 seemed to be slowing down, APAC investment has been accelerating
by Ray Chan /
37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region
The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong
by Sebastian Sinclair /
Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found
by Shalini Nagarajan /