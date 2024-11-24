APAC

There are a total of 5 articles associated with APAC.
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Industry waits for more Trump appointments

The president-elect nominated Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick to run the commerce department

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Opinion

The future of Web3 lies in the Asia-Pacific

In a year when global investment in Web3 seemed to be slowing down, APAC investment has been accelerating

by Ray Chan /
article-image

Markets

CME Group expands bitcoin, ether reference rates to Asia

37% of CME Group’s total crypto volume has traded outside of US hours, with 11% coming from the APAC region

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Crypto’s tug of war: APAC policy head at Chainalysis talks innovation vs regulation

The road to greater adoption of crypto lies at the feet of regulators and their ability to protect consumers, with Asia lighting the way, argues Chainalysis’ Chengyi Ong

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Among Affluent Asian Investors, 52% Hold Crypto, Survey Finds

Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found

by Shalini Nagarajan /

