Arkham Intelligence

Markets

Bitcoin held by Coinbase rivals Satoshi Nakamoto’s in size

Coinbase holds about 5% of the total bitcoin in circulation, according to on-chain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Analysis

Arkham’s airdrop choppy as traders eye ‘intelligence’ bounty odds

After claiming $15 million in airdropped tokens, what are ARKM recipients doing with their tokens?

by Andrew Thurman&Michael Bodley /
Business

Arkham Intelligence? Doxxing users isn’t that smart

The lunatics really have taken over the asylum

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Crypto sleuths have a new way to get paid: Arkham’s on-chain intelligence platform

The Arkham Intel Exchange will launch on July 18, after the ARKM token goes through its initial sale and distribution

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Celsius Farmed Out Funds to DeFi Degen

The CeFi company sent over $500 million to be managed by a prominent DeFi “whale” known as “0xB1”, before relations went sour in 2021

by Macauley Peterson /

