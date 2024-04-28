auction
Plus, a CryptoPunk sells for $12 million and Blockworks buys a goat
Plus, Sotheby’s auctions an EtherRock and telecom giants get in on Web3
Blockframe will launch ‘Bulk Semaphore’, a program that enables anonymous bidding to establish fair NFT prices
Bounce Finance will test its “mutant English auction” format with NFT-paired diamond necklace
Bounce Finance’s “auction as a service” looks to revolutionize bidding, starting with a new spin on an old format
The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks
“This was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT,” Lauren Easton, an AP spokesperson, told Blockworks
“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off
Funds used to purchase Trump’s first NFT were traced back to the former first lady, Bloomberg reported
All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale