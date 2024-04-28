auction

Web3

Web3 Watch: ‘Buy Bitcoin’ sign, first post-halving satoshi go up for sale

Plus, a CryptoPunk sells for $12 million and Blockworks buys a goat

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Pandora ERC-404 collection tops $90M in sales, token falls 55%

Plus, Sotheby’s auctions an EtherRock and telecom giants get in on Web3

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Blockframe using sealed bid auctions for NFT price discovery

Blockframe will launch ‘Bulk Semaphore’, a program that enables anonymous bidding to establish fair NFT prices

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

DeFi auction platform puts ‘diamond hand’ necklace under gavel

Bounce Finance will test its “mutant English auction” format with NFT-paired diamond necklace

by Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Not just for the highest bidder: ‘Mutant’ auction seeks to ensure everyone benefits

Bounce Finance’s “auction as a service” looks to revolutionize bidding, starting with a new spin on an old format

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Voyager To Liquidate Assets at Auction

The collapsed lender will hold an auction on Sept. 13 in New York, with the winning bidder to be declared in 3 weeks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

AP Calls Off Sale of Stranded Migrants NFT After Twitter Outcry

“This was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT,” Lauren Easton, an AP spokesperson, told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /
FinanceWeb3

Sotheby’s CryptoPunk Auction Canceled After Seller Withdraws

“nvm, decided to hodl,” the pseudonymous consignor tweeted Wednesday after the auction was slated to kick off

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Melania Trump Announces ‘POTUS NFT Collection’ Amid Controversy

Funds used to purchase Trump’s first NFT were traced back to the former first lady, Bloomberg reported

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Sotheby’s Set to Auction 104 CryptoPunks Valued at $20M to $30M

All 104 CrypoPunks will be bundled together in a single-lot sale

by Morgan Chittum /

