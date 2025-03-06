Axelar
This crypto fund issuer is “looking for the rising stars” to put into the ETF wrapper
Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow
One candidate solution is Axelar’s new Interchain Token Service, which automates the process of deploying across EVM-based networks
The proposal wants to make AXL deflationary and introduce necessary infrastructure to simplify the blockchain integration process
Squid said its new Boost feature will enable all its swaps under $20,000 to occur in less than a minute.
Axelar’s co-founder told Blockworks the two hope to figure out how to “extend the trust of public blockchains to the private blockchain”
Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing
A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff
A new cross-chain messaging protocol, comes out of stealth mode with a $4.5 million fundraise
DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks