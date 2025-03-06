Axelar

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

More tokens named in new crypto ETF proposals

This crypto fund issuer is “looking for the rising stars” to put into the ETF wrapper

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Celestia-built Rollkit gets an interchain boost

Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Tokens are going multichain, and it’s getting easier

One candidate solution is Axelar’s new Interchain Token Service, which automates the process of deploying across EVM-based networks

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Axelar prepares tokenomic overhaul for AXL

The proposal wants to make AXL deflationary and introduce necessary infrastructure to simplify the blockchain integration process

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cross-chain transactions in just 2 seconds? Squid says it’s possible

Squid said its new Boost feature will enable all its swaps under $20,000 to occur in less than a minute.

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Microsoft, Axelar team up to ‘further advance’ adoption of blockchain technologies

Axelar’s co-founder told Blockworks the two hope to figure out how to “extend the trust of public blockchains to the private blockchain”

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

DeFi Strategies Get a Multichain Boost From Sommelier and Axelar

Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiWeb3

Solving Web3’s Developer Problem: Web2 Remains Hesitant

A startup building “security-focused developer tools” may sound square, but Cubist aims to take the edge off by taking care of the tricky and risky stuff

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Rethinking Bridges: Orb Labs Imagines World Where Every Transaction is Free

A new cross-chain messaging protocol, comes out of stealth mode with a $4.5 million fundraise

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bridge Protocols Race To Win Consumer Trust

DeFi platforms are rolling out novel cross-chain solutions following major bridge hacks

by Jack Kubinec /

