Business

Crypto hiring: Stablecoin Standard, B2C2 tap new executives

Two bitcoin mining-focused companies introduce new leaders to their director boards as they prep for the segment’s evolution

by Ben Strack /
Business

UK’s B2C2 bolsters EU presence with French acquisition

B2C2’s purchase of Woorton gives it access to a PSAN license, overseen by France’s financial regulator, as it attempts to navigate upcoming regulations

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

UK Denies Crypto Companies the US Lets Operate 

The vast majority – 85% – of crypto firms who attempt to register with a UK financial regulator are denied, the agency said

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Genesis Debt Entices Market Maker B2C2

The liquidity provider B2C2 is in talks to purchase some of Genesis’ short-term loans at a discount

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

B2C2: The Rise of OTC Trading in the Crypto Sector

Gillespie joined B2C2 in 2018 to lead the firm’s expansion in Asia, successfully securing B2C2’s position as the number one foreign crypto liquidity provider in Japan

by Liz Coyne /
Policy

Japan’s Proposed Stablecoin Rules ‘In Line with International Developments’

In a note, cryptocurrency liquidity provider B2C2, which has significant operations in Japan, said this move was expected but the long term implications aren’t clear.

by Sam Reynolds /

