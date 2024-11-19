Cboe
Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings
The SEC delayed rule change proposals from Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq to list options related to the bitcoin ETFs
CBOE’s John Palmer said that potential bitcoin ETF approvals would “pave the way” for pension funds to invest in a spot bitcoin ETF
Latest amendments mirror language that already existed in Nasdaq’s filing related to the BlackRock’s proposed product
Cboe on behalf of five would-be spot bitcoin ETF issuers refiled with the SEC on Friday
Cboe Digital has CFTC permission to provide clearing services for margin trade on crypto futures at a time when regulators are closing in
The proposed ETF, a collaboration between Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares, aims to list and trade on the Cboe BZX exchange
Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition
Cboe Australia and Cosmos Asset Management are hoping to tap into the success of the world’s first ether ETF in their latest listing
Acquired business seeks to offer margin crypto futures, expand its spot offerings, executives say
A “powerful but undisclosed third-party broker” reportedly blocked the listings
Trading could begin on CBOE Australia as early as April 27, following a seven-day notice period
“We think the future (of crypto) is enormous, I think we’re only seeing a small fraction of what it could be,” John Deters, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Cboe Global Markets, told Blockworks in an interview.