FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin ETF options marks new chapter for the asset class

Let’s quickly run through some of the events leading up to these listings

by Ben Strack /
Policy

SEC postpones decisions on bitcoin ETF options proposals

The SEC delayed rule change proposals from Cboe, NYSE and Nasdaq to list options related to the bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

CBOE Digital president says a spot bitcoin ETF approval will promote derivatives growth

CBOE’s John Palmer said that potential bitcoin ETF approvals would “pave the way” for pension funds to invest in a spot bitcoin ETF

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Cboe ‘reached an agreement on terms’ with Coinbase for bitcoin ETFs

Latest amendments mirror language that already existed in Nasdaq’s filing related to the BlackRock’s proposed product

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Hours after ‘bombshell’ WSJ report, Cboe refiles bitcoin ETFs

Cboe on behalf of five would-be spot bitcoin ETF issuers refiled with the SEC on Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Amid Crypto Chaos, CFTC Approves Cboe For Futures Margin Trade

Cboe Digital has CFTC permission to provide clearing services for margin trade on crypto futures at a time when regulators are closing in

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Cboe Makes Third Attempt to List ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The proposed ETF, a collaboration between Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares, aims to list and trade on the Cboe BZX exchange

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Cboe To Add Slate of Partners to Grow Digital Asset Business

Robinhood, GSR, Interactive Brokers and others intend to take minority stakes in company after ErisX acquisition

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Cboe Australia Lists Cosmos’ Physically-Settled Ether ETF Amid Market Woes

Cboe Australia and Cosmos Asset Management are hoping to tap into the success of the world’s first ether ETF in their latest listing

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Cboe Sees ‘Need to Move Quickly’ in Crypto Following Exchange Acquisition

Acquired business seeks to offer margin crypto futures, expand its spot offerings, executives say

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Australian Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Delayed Due to ‘Standard Checks’

A “powerful but undisclosed third-party broker” reportedly blocked the listings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Australia Gets Go-Ahead to List Country’s First Bitcoin ETF Next Week

Trading could begin on CBOE Australia as early as April 27, following a seven-day notice period

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Cboe Sees ‘Enormous’ Future for Crypto as it Acquires Crypto Market Provider ErisX

“We think the future (of crypto) is enormous, I think we’re only seeing a small fraction of what it could be,” John Deters, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Cboe Global Markets, told Blockworks in an interview.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

