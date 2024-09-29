Celestia

Business

Funding Roundup: Celestia’s raised $155M

Meanwhile, a16z announced its first raise for a decentralized science (DeSci) project

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Celestia-built Rollkit gets an interchain boost

Axelar’s Interchain Amplifier is poised to make the liquidity flow

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

0G Labs raises $35M for data availability, spurring competition with Celestia, EigenLayer, others

0G separates its data availability system into two different lanes

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Manta Pacific adopts Celestia, embraces native Ethereum yield

Manta Pacific becomes first layer-2 to transition to Celestia for data availability, while offering Ethereum staking yields

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Celestia, the first modular data availability network, launches on mainnet

Celestia is a modular layer that uses data availability sampling to increase throughput and reduce transaction costs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Celestia opens airdrop for planned modular data availability network

A total of 7,579 developers and almost 600,000 addresses will be eligible to receive the allocated TIA tokens

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Celestia Raises $55 Million for New Modular Blockchain

Modular blockchains, as opposed to monolithic blockchains, are, in theory, highly scalable because of their segmented nature

by Casey Wagner /

