Cleanspark

article-image

Business

CleanSpark set to acquire GRIID as part of Tennessee build-out

The company intends to grow its mining capacity to 400 megawatts in the state by 2026

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin mining stalwart continues its facility-buying spree

The purchase of five sites in Georgia set to help CleanSpark hit its mid-year operating hash rate target of 20 EH/s

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

How the Bitcoin halving could impact ailing mining stocks

Miner stocks have historically underperformed bitcoin before the halving and outperformed the asset after the event, analysts note

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Cheatsheet: Ethereum on track to burn $10B ETH over next year

Crypto is certainly heating up on exchanges — but on-chain it’s already white hot

by David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin miner consolidation appears imminent as halving looms

The mining segment has healthy buyers likely to be “very inquisitive and active” around the halving, crypto advisory firm partner says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto miners continue ‘sprint’ for hash rate in lead-up to halving

Riot Platforms bought 31,500 more mining machines while CleanSpark has begun operating in Mississippi

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Ahead of halving, another bitcoin miner plots growth via site acquisitions

Las Vegas-based company is the latest to buy facilities as a way to boost growth before per-block bitcoin mining rewards are cut in half

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark to launch in-house trading desk: Bloomberg

CleanSpark CEO Zachary Bradford said that the move “makes financial sense”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Despite hideously hot summer, bitcoin miners manage 13 EH jump in hash rate

The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

CleanSpark reports Q3 earnings, 16 EH/s is on the horizon

Last quarter, the Nevada-based miner increased revenue by 14% to $42.5 million, though there was a GAAP net loss of $18.5 million

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

What To Expect on Miners’ Q3 Earnings Calls As Industry Remains ‘Distressed’

More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say

by Ben Strack /

