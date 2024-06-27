Cleanspark
The company intends to grow its mining capacity to 400 megawatts in the state by 2026
The purchase of five sites in Georgia set to help CleanSpark hit its mid-year operating hash rate target of 20 EH/s
Miner stocks have historically underperformed bitcoin before the halving and outperformed the asset after the event, analysts note
Crypto is certainly heating up on exchanges — but on-chain it’s already white hot
The mining segment has healthy buyers likely to be “very inquisitive and active” around the halving, crypto advisory firm partner says
Riot Platforms bought 31,500 more mining machines while CleanSpark has begun operating in Mississippi
Las Vegas-based company is the latest to buy facilities as a way to boost growth before per-block bitcoin mining rewards are cut in half
CleanSpark CEO Zachary Bradford said that the move “makes financial sense”
The top performers with respect to realized hash rate gains in Q3 were Bitdeer, CleanSpark and Marathon Digital
Last quarter, the Nevada-based miner increased revenue by 14% to $42.5 million, though there was a GAAP net loss of $18.5 million
More miner suffering is likely to be had before more bankruptcies, consolidation, analysts say