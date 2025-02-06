Consensus mechanism
The L1’s unique “proof-of-liquidity” consensus attracted $3.1 billion in pre-deposits
Researcher Justin Drake’s Beam Chain proposal aims to transform Ethereum’s consensus layer with zk proofs and post-quantum cryptography
New research points to a proof-of-concept that could accelerate future consensus on Bitcoin upgrades
It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges
Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works
More than 80 protocols use proof-of-stake. Why is it so popular, and how does it work?
Learn everything you need to know about the historic debate and latest developments
Proof-of-work and proof-of-stake are the most popular algorithms to secure and manage a blockchain, but they both have trade-offs