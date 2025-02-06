Consensus mechanism

There are a total of 8 articles associated with Consensus mechanism.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Berachain mainnet debuts as BERA token hits $1B market cap

The L1’s unique “proof-of-liquidity” consensus attracted $3.1 billion in pre-deposits

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Rethinking Ethereum consensus with Beam Chain

Researcher Justin Drake’s Beam Chain proposal aims to transform Ethereum’s consensus layer with zk proofs and post-quantum cryptography

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

ColliderScript: Advancing Bitcoin covenants without a fork

New research points to a proof-of-concept that could accelerate future consensus on Bitcoin upgrades

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Want cheaper and safer interoperability? Drop traditional bridges

It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges

by Knut Vinger&Alexander Kjeldaas&Anton Roos /
Education

What Is Proof-of-work (PoW)? All You Need to Know

Proof-of-work is the undisputed king of consensus mechanisms — learn about its humble origins and how it works

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

What Is Proof-of-Stake (PoS)? The Investor’s Guide

More than 80 protocols use proof-of-stake. Why is it so popular, and how does it work?

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

The Beginner’s Guide to Consensus Mechanisms

Learn everything you need to know about the historic debate and latest developments

by John Lee Quigley&John Gilbert /
Education

Proof-of-Work vs. Proof-of-Stake: Which Is Better?

Proof-of-work and proof-of-stake are the most popular algorithms to secure and manage a blockchain, but they both have trade-offs

by Luke Conway /

