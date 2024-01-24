COVID-19
Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022
This comes after Sandeep Nailwal’s Crypto Relief fund for India allocated $100M last year to Buterin’s chosen Covid-19 research projects
Inflation rose slightly higher than analysts had expected, and investors appear interested in stores of value assets
“We’re seeing a lot of Layer-1 chains out there and they’re all choosing different tradeoffs. These things are not just better than the other,” Tushar Jain, Managing Partner at Multicoin Capital, said. “We’re very interested in exploring different parts of these tradeoffs. One of our big bets in this space is an alternative layer-1 called Solana.”
US stocks fall as investors eye price pressures, the delta virus strain and looming risks of elevated inflation levels.
Bitcoin has shed 11% in the past seven days, its largest single-week drop since May
Equities may continue volatile trading sessions as investors remain uncertain about US economic growth due to rising Covid-19 cases, an unclear tapering timeline and more.
President Biden said unemployment rate is at lowest level since the start of the pandemic
Investors should keep an eye on corporate earnings growth in the coming months, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.