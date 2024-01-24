COVID-19

There are a total of 9 articles associated with COVID-19.
article-image

Policy

Bitcoin donation freeze was unlawful, Canada judge rules

Justice Richard Mosley said Trudeau’s administration acted outside their authority by invoking the Emergencies Act in Feb. 2022

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

Buterin, Nailwal double down on funding Covid-19 research

This comes after Sandeep Nailwal’s Crypto Relief fund for India allocated $100M last year to Buterin’s chosen Covid-19 research projects

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin Joins Gold as an Inflation Hedge While Inflation Spikes

Inflation rose slightly higher than analysts had expected, and investors appear interested in stores of value assets

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Solana Makes Gains Following Multi-hour Outage: Markets Wrap

“We’re seeing a lot of Layer-1 chains out there and they’re all choosing different tradeoffs. These things are not just better than the other,” Tushar Jain, Managing Partner at Multicoin Capital, said. “We’re very interested in exploring different parts of these tradeoffs. One of our big bets in this space is an alternative layer-1 called Solana.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Cryptos Inch Up as Equities Decline: Markets Wrap

US stocks fall as investors eye price pressures, the delta virus strain and looming risks of elevated inflation levels.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Cryptos Extend Losses: Markets Wrap

Bitcoin has shed 11% in the past seven days, its largest single-week drop since May

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

US Stocks Extend Losses; LUNA Surges: Markets Wrap

Equities may continue volatile trading sessions as investors remain uncertain about US economic growth due to rising Covid-19 cases, an unclear tapering timeline and more.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

Jobs Rise By 943,000 in July; Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%

President Biden said unemployment rate is at lowest level since the start of the pandemic

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Crash or Rally: What to Expect in 2H 2021

Investors should keep an eye on corporate earnings growth in the coming months, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.