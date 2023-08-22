CRV

DeFi

CRV down 20% on the week as traders scrutinize OTC deals

A series of “handshake” deals to bail out a now-infamous lending position are now in the hot seat following a price rout

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Binance Labs to make $5M investment in CRV following July hack

Curve founder Michael Egorov has recently made over-the-counter transactions with people such as Justin Sun

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Curve suffers $70M exploit, but damage contained

Code bug leaves four Curve Finance pools vulnerable to theft of over $70 million, but all other pools now safe, spokesperson says

by Andrew Thurman /
Markets

Feature or Flaw? Aave Left With $1.7M in Bad Debt

Aave may have avoided a crisis for now, but changes to the protocol may be necessary to prevent a similar exploit

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Someone Paid 600% Interest on $50M To Borrow CRV, Then Watched It Get Liquidated

Curve Finance dropped new details of its stablecoin, spiking the price of CRV and liquidating a massive CRV loan on Aave

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Yearn Finance Launches YFI Buyback Program: Markets Wrap

Yearn Finance launches YFI buyback program to distribute earnings to token holders

by Sam Martin /
DeFi

Curve Finance Rallies; Will DeFi Follow?

Curve has become a key venue for swaping stablecoins and many protocols plug into it for yield generation. Is it a proxy for a DeFi resurgence?

by Sam Martin /

