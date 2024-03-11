crypto miners

There are a total of 4 articles associated with crypto miners.
Markets

Cheatsheet: Bitcoin miner treasuries now worth $131B — a new all-time high

Bitcoin miners are slowly shrinking their collective BTC treasuries, but they’re still worth more than ever

by David Canellis /
Business

Funding Wrap: Bitcoin miners bag cash ahead of ETF decisions

Plus, a Web3 fan engagement platform found backing from Warner Music Group and Winklevoss Capital

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

These 5 Crypto-friendly US States Show Initiative on Tax Laws

As federal tax deadline looms, here’s where some of the friendliest US states stand on reforms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceMarkets

Maple Finance Originates $1B of Loans in 10 Months

The crypto lender’s CEO reveals plans for a institution-sourced lending pool for crypto miners

by Ben Strack /

