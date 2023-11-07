cryptocurrencies

Finance

 85% expect cashless future in 10 years: Survey

In a digital currency-based future, executives say they’re concerned about the ability to protect customer and client data

by Ben Strack /
DeFiWeb3

How Bitcoin has evolved since Nakamoto’s white paper debut

From ETFs to ordinals to mining, Bitcoin has become a much more complex asset with highly specialized financial products surrounding it

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Uptober? May be too early to tell, analysts warn 

On Oct. 1, more than $70 million in cryptocurrency short positions were liquidated, pushing bitcoin and ether more than 3% and 4% higher, but gains were quickly erased

by Casey Wagner /
FinancePolicy

Fidelity: Rio de Janeiro Crypto Adoption is Only the Beginning

Rio De Janeiro is putting crypto on its balance sheet, and it won’t be long before other governments get FOMO, Fidelity researchers said

by Casey Wagner /

