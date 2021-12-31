DAS London 2021

There are a total of 13 articles associated with DAS London 2021.
Markets

B2C2: The Rise of OTC Trading in the Crypto Sector

Gillespie joined B2C2 in 2018 to lead the firm’s expansion in Asia, successfully securing B2C2’s position as the number one foreign crypto liquidity provider in Japan

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Matrixport: the Evolution of the Spot and Derivatives Markets

Omid Zadeh, leads business development for Matrixport across Europe

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

The Driving Force Behind the Bull Market

Charlie McGarraugh, chief strategy officer, Blockchain.com, is responsible for firm-wide strategy, commercial development and Blockchain.com’s markets businesses

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

Why Institutions are Waiting on the Crypto Sidelines

Zarya has extensive experience in the investment and cryptocurrency sector, pioneering electronic trading technology in emerging markets, notably Russian, India and China.

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

Copper.co CEO: Three Pillars of Risk in Digital Assets

Tokarev started his career as a Quant, having graduated from Imperial College, London, with a Distinction in Risk Management and Financial Engineering.

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Arbitrage Opportunities in Digital Assets: Flow Traders’ Edd Carlton

Carlton runs institutional trading for the Digital Asset Desk at Flow Traders, having previously set up and run cryptocurrency trading desks in the city of London.

by Liz Coyne /
DeFi

The Challenges of ‘Permissionless’ at the Institutional Level

Prior to joining Fnality, Fletcher spent the last 25 years working in regulatory reform and post-trade services for a number of global financial institutions

by Liz Coyne /
Markets

Bitcoin’s Place in the Digital Asset Ecosystem: Wave Financial’s Perruccio

Matteo has extensive experience in the family office space, having served as Chairman of Secofind Multi-family Office.

by Liz Coyne /
DeFi

BVNK Managing Director on Generating Yield in Crypto, DeFi

Chris Harmse has a decade’s experience in analyzing and trading financial markets to identify investment and commercial opportunities across multiple asset classes

by Liz Coyne /
Finance

Fidelity Digital Assets Europe Head: Bitcoin Will Play Prominent Role in Investment Portfolios

Chris Tyrer leads all client service activity for the region, addressing their needs to secure, trade, and support digital assets

by Liz Coyne /
DeFiMarkets

Governments Understand DeFi, But are ‘Petrified’ Of It

During Blockworks’ DAS London event, panelists agreed that governments are aware of the power of DeFi but are scared of it.

by Sam Reynolds /
FinancePolicy

Jane Street: Digital Assets is a Growing Industry for Us, We Are Excited About it

The approval of bitcoin futures-based ETFs is a key first step, both in terms of the regulatory environment and allowing institutions to grow comfortable holding digital assets.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Central Bank Digital Currencies Will Be Implemented Within Five Years

CBDCs may soon be the norm, says DAS London panel, but what will become of stablecoins?

by Casey Wagner /

