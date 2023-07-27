decentralized exchange

DeFi

zkSync Era welcomes PancakeSwap to the ecosystem

ZkSync Era will be the third zero-knowledge platform on which PancakeSwap will launch

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Starkware’s new appchain attracts DeFi derivatives dex with CeFi liquidity

Institutional liquidity network Paradigm plans to launch a derivatives dex on Starknet

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

SushiSwap Aims to Adopt Uniswap v3 As It Shakes Off $3.3M Hack

SushiSwap hopes to revamp its tokenomics and boost user confidence by adopting the latest Uniswap AMM module

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiMarkets

Ribbon Finance To Tap Ethereum Interest with Options Exchange

DeFi protocol is cutting the proverbial ribbon on an options exchange it hopes will generate $100 million in daily volume despite frosty market conditions

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Uniswap Community Votes to Create First-time Foundation

The foundation will support decentralized growth and the long-term sustainability of Uniswap

by Bessie Liu /
EducationSponsored

The Investor’s Guide to Navigating Impermanent Loss

Impermanent loss is when a token’s price change causes your share in a liquidity pool to be worth less than the present value of your deposit. It is considered impermanent because you can recover the loss if the token pair returns to the initial exchange rate. — Amberdata

by John Gilbert /
DeFi

Uniswap ‘Fee Switch’ Pilot Likely To Go Ahead

The pilot’s test parameters will be locked in at 1/10 or 10% of select pools

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Uniswap’s Proposed ‘Fee Switch’ Would Cut Into Liquidity Provider Payouts

If liquidity providers can no longer turn a profit, “they will be forced to move liquidity elsewhere or stop providing AMM liquidity altogether,” Matt Fiebach, a Blockworks researcher, said

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Decentralized Crypto Exchange Kicks Off Contest in Pursuit of Real Alpha

Blockworks exclusive: DYdX Trading is also working on the next iteration of its native protocol

by Michael Bodley /
DeFiMarkets

Elrond’s Native Token Drops 7% as Maiar DEX Goes Dark

The Maiar decentralized exchange has gone offline due to “scheduled maintenance,” although Elrond’s CEO said Sunday it was attributed to “suspicious activity”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFiFinance

Orca Whirlpools Brings Concentrated Liquidity to Solana

Taking a page from the Uniswap playbook, Whirlpools offers liquidity providers greater capital efficiency — but can the DEX challenge Uniswap dominance?

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Coinbase: DeFi Growth Spikes as Crypto Shifts to Web3 Technologies

Decentralized exchanges gathered over $1 trillion in cumulative volume during 2021

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

