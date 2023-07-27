decentralized exchange
ZkSync Era will be the third zero-knowledge platform on which PancakeSwap will launch
Institutional liquidity network Paradigm plans to launch a derivatives dex on Starknet
SushiSwap hopes to revamp its tokenomics and boost user confidence by adopting the latest Uniswap AMM module
DeFi protocol is cutting the proverbial ribbon on an options exchange it hopes will generate $100 million in daily volume despite frosty market conditions
The foundation will support decentralized growth and the long-term sustainability of Uniswap
Impermanent loss is when a token’s price change causes your share in a liquidity pool to be worth less than the present value of your deposit. It is considered impermanent because you can recover the loss if the token pair returns to the initial exchange rate. — Amberdata
The pilot’s test parameters will be locked in at 1/10 or 10% of select pools
If liquidity providers can no longer turn a profit, “they will be forced to move liquidity elsewhere or stop providing AMM liquidity altogether,” Matt Fiebach, a Blockworks researcher, said
Blockworks exclusive: DYdX Trading is also working on the next iteration of its native protocol
The Maiar decentralized exchange has gone offline due to “scheduled maintenance,” although Elrond’s CEO said Sunday it was attributed to “suspicious activity”
Taking a page from the Uniswap playbook, Whirlpools offers liquidity providers greater capital efficiency — but can the DEX challenge Uniswap dominance?
Decentralized exchanges gathered over $1 trillion in cumulative volume during 2021