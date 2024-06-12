Do Kwon

There are a total of 62 articles associated with Do Kwon.
article-image

Policy

Terraform agrees to pay nearly $4.5B in proposed judgment with SEC

The now-bankrupt company agreed to pay a multibillion sum to the SEC pending court approval

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Do Kwon, Terraform Labs found liable for fraud in SEC case

The decision came a few hours after both the defense and the lawyers representing the SEC gave their closing arguments

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Do Kwon extradition hits snag as prosecutor challenges ruling

The legal back and forth around Do Kwon’s extradition hit another speed bump

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Terraform can retain its law firm despite SEC objections of ‘slush fund,’ court rules

Terraform Labs and the SEC are expected to head to trial later this month

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

What’s happening with ex-Terraform CEO Do Kwon?

Do Kwon may be extradited to South Korea, and US authorities are reportedly unhappy about it

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Do Kwon wins appeal to avoid extradition weeks before trial in New York 

The SEC’s civil trial against Kwon is scheduled to kick off in New York on March 25, with or without the defendant

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

Do Kwon’s lawyers don’t expect a US extradition by March

Do Kwon may miss the start of the March 25 trial in the SEC’s case against the former executive and Terraform Labs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Do Kwon wins on second try to appeal extradition 

In December, after his extradition to the US was ordered and approved, Kwon appealed the decision in Montenegro court and initially won before the court reversed the decision

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Terraform files for bankruptcy protections ahead of trial

The company called the filing a “strategic step” ahead of its trial

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Judge sides with SEC in Terraform case on securities sales question 

The judgment represents an SEC victory ahead of a formal trial

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Do Kwon’s extradition to US to be retried in Montenegro

Do Kwon faces extradition requests from both the US and South Korea

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Former Terraform Labs CEO won’t be extradited to US, South Korea yet: Bloomberg

Last week, WSJ reported that Montenegro planned to extradite Kwon to the US rather than South Korea

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon faces US extradition: WSJ

Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the US over South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reports

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Judge allows Jump Crypto to file Terra documents confidentially in SEC lawsuit

Jump Crypto is the trading firm at the center of Terra-related market manipulation allegations

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Where things stand: The SEC vs Do Kwon and Terraform Labs

Both the SEC and the defendants have pushed for summary judgments — albeit for different reasons

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Jump Crypto president pleads the Fifth when asked about alleged Do Kwon bribe

In a deposition part of the SEC’s civil suit against Terraform Labs, Jump Crypto president Kanav Kariya avoids answering questions about an alleged back-door deal

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

Do Kwon deposition in the US is ‘impossible,’ lawyers argue

The discovery cut-off date is Oct. 13 according to court documents

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Terraform, Do Kwon lawyers get creative, try to use Ripple ruling to dismiss their own suit

Terraform lawyers also asked the court overseeing the FTX case if they can issue subpoenas to gather wallet information in its case against the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Terraform Labs gets new CEO, leaves door open for Do Kwon’s return

Coinbase also hired a Biden alum to head up its policy communications

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

‘Of course Kwon is welcome back,’ says Terra interim CEO

Could Do Kwon return to Terra? The new interim CEO seems more than open to it, no matter when that might be

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Jump Earned $1.3B By Manipulating Terra, Lawsuit Alleges

A class action lawsuit alleges Jump Trading was heavily involved in maintaining the dollar peg of failed algorithmic stablecoin Terra

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

It’s Been 1 Year Since Terra Wrecked Crypto for Everyone

Terra depegged from the US dollar this time last year — these charts show exactly how much it wrecked crypto markets

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

South Korean Authorities ‘in the Process’ of Freezing Do Kwon’s Assets

Do Kwon’s arrest is just the tip of the iceberg for South Korean prosecutors

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Binance Providing ‘Requested Assistance’ in South Korea’s Do Kwon Case

South Korean authorities are moving to cut off Do Kwon’s access to cryptocurrencies purportedly held by Binance on his behalf

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.